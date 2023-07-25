The Star Trek: The Motion Picture Soundtrack is the Ultimate Meditation Mixtape

Jerry Goldsmith’s Oscar-nominated score for Star Trek: The Motion Pictureis a groundbreaking album of science fiction music which pioneered edgy sonic techniques and gave the Trek franchise a new main-title theme that went on to be the defining sound of The Next Generation nearly a decade later. This lush 1979 soundtrack succeeded at imbuing the first Trek film with a jolt of classic adventure fanfare, while at the same time, establishing haunting and original alien motifs. While it may not be the flashiest score for a science fiction movie, it’s very possibly the best and easily the most influential.

Also, it’s really great if you’re having a hard time falling asleep.

I know what you’re thinking: this person is making a joke about Star Trek: The Motion Picture being “slow” and how watching the film will put you to sleep. That’s not what I’m saying at all. I simply think if you like Star Trek, you may want to consider the score for The Motion Picture as your new mood-altering mixtape. Allow me to explain.

When I was in middle school and I needed help calming down from the anxiety brought on by just being a teenager, I would listen to the balletic track known as “The Enterprise,” in order to help calm my nerves and get into that much-needed REM sleep. This was the mid-’90s and portable Discmans weren’t yet practical and were still years away from being made obsolete altogether, meaning I owned the score for Star Trek: The Motion Picture on cassette tape. “The Enterprise” is the final track on side one of both the vinyl and cassette versions of the original album. With almost always perfect timing, my tape player would simply click off when the track concluded. Sometimes, I’d rewind the tape to the beginning of the piece until I achieved the desired REM effect.

Years later, circa 2017, when my young daughter was only 6-months old, my wife and I noticed she’d taken a liking to the romantic selection “Ilia’s Theme.” At this point, I owned a vintage 1979 vinyl version of The Motion Picture soundtrack, and so, my wife and I would play the track to help my daughter calm down before one of her afternoon naps. At one point, “Ilia’s Theme” was so integral to my daughter’s nap routine that my wife had actually written, “Listen to Star Trek song,” as 'Step 1' on a list of things to do to make sure the nap happened.

So there you have it. Two members of my family — myself and my direct genetic clone, my now almost 3-year-old daughter — like the TMP score and feel, for whatever reason, that it can take us to a happy place. Now, obviously, as a kid, I’d seen The Motion Picture before hearing the score, so, in my head, I had certain images of blue space clouds, and the beautiful scene in which Kirk sees the newly refitted Enterprise for the first time. But, my daughter obviously hadn’t seen The Motion Picture at 6-months-old, and she’s still yet to see it. Yet she still likes the music, out of context. To paraphrase John Lennon, I don’t do yoga, but I believe that music can completely alter your mood. Countless scientific studies all confirm this idea; human beings can control their emotions with the help of music. So, basically, Spock would approve of using the TMP score to help you meditate, or sleep, or, even hit the gym.

Now, slow and relaxing melodies like “Ilia’s Theme” don’t make up the entire score to Star Trek: The Motion Picture, but that doesn’t mean that every track can’t have some real-life application. In fact, I think that in some ways, the full soundtrack could take you through an entire day, and help center you emotionally through the entire journey. And so, using the original track listing from the classic version of the soundtrack album, here’s how the Star Trek: The Motion Picture soundtrack can take you through a day, making you the most mindful, centered, and bold person you can be.

Let’s get through our day, Star Trek style.

(Note: Because the entire original score for The Motion Picture isn’t available digitally, I’ve created a partial mix on Spotify here. The website Discogs also has an impressive reconstruction of the score, too. That’s also a good spot to grab a physical copy of the album on vinyl, cassette or CD. For the purposes of this list, I’m using the original album’s tracklist, because, in my head, it’s perfect. In recent years, there have been impressive re-issues of the score which have many many more tracks. The La La Land release on vinyl is pretty dope.)

Side One

"Main Title / Klingon Battle" (Getting out the door)