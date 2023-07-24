Published Nov 2, 2020
Star Trek: The Pod Directive — The Bill McKibben Episode
This week on the pod, we're talking environmentalism and Star Trek.
This week on Star Trek: The Pod Directive, Tawny and Paul meet up for a quick chat before Paul dives in solo with reknowned environmentalist and professor Bill McKibben. From rainstorms and earthquakes on Risa to a quest to save two whales, Star Trek has always paid attention to issues of the environment, and McKibben has taken note. Together, Paul and Bill talk through issues of Global Warming, what makes environmentalism so crucial, and what Star Trek has done right that we can actually do and apply here in the real world.
Remember to subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directive and, if you like what you hear, leave us a Stitcher review.
Show Notes and Further Reading:
- Robert L. Lloyd looks at Ben Sisko's hometown, New Orleans, and asks what the flood prone city might look like in the 24th century.
- For Star Trek fan Paz y Miño the health and survival of the Amazon rainforest is directly related to the human rights of the indigenous people who live there.
- We have a Green New Deal, but what about a Trek New Deal?
- Star Trek has always been down with environmentalism; Jay Stobie takes us through some of the most environmentally relevant episodes.
- And last, but not least, fans of The Pod Directive can now wear their love on their sleeves. Literally. Check out the StarTrek.com store for our brand new pod merch!
Earth Day | Star Trek Cares for the Environment
Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.