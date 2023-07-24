Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

    Published Nov 2, 2020

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive — The Bill McKibben Episode

    This week on the pod, we're talking environmentalism and Star Trek.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: The Pod Directive

    StarTrek.com

    This week on Star Trek: The Pod Directive, Tawny and Paul meet up for a quick chat before Paul dives in solo with reknowned environmentalist and professor Bill McKibben. From rainstorms and earthquakes on Risa to a quest to save two whales, Star Trek has always paid attention to issues of the environment, and McKibben has taken note. Together, Paul and Bill talk through issues of Global Warming, what makes environmentalism so crucial, and what Star Trek has done right that we can actually do and apply here in the real world.

    Remember to subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directive and, if you like what you hear, leave us a Stitcher review.

    Show Notes and Further Reading:

    Earth Day | Star Trek Cares for the Environment

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.

