Star Trek: The Pod Directive — The Bill McKibben Episode

This week on Star Trek: The Pod Directive, Tawny and Paul meet up for a quick chat before Paul dives in solo with reknowned environmentalist and professor Bill McKibben. From rainstorms and earthquakes on Risa to a quest to save two whales, Star Trek has always paid attention to issues of the environment, and McKibben has taken note. Together, Paul and Bill talk through issues of Global Warming, what makes environmentalism so crucial, and what Star Trek has done right that we can actually do and apply here in the real world.

