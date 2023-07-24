The Guardian of Forests: A Trek Fan Defends the Amazon and Indigenous Rights

Paz y Miño’s focus shifted to the rainforests when he joined Amazon Watch, but rainforests and ecology remain inexorably linked to his expertise in human rights. “The best way to protect forests is to defend the rights of indigenous and local communities who have been its stewards for generations,” explains Paz y Miño. “Deforestation is driven by large corporations and financiers seeking to profit from the destruction of the Amazon. We all have a role to play in stopping this, but the most critical thing is to support the rights of indigenous communities on the front lines of the struggle. They are facing the worst effects and, if they are able to defend their territories from the incursions, they will preserve the forest for the benefit of all.”

Recent developments have only hardened Paz y Miño’s resolve. “Over 9,000 fires were illegally set on indigenous lands in the Amazon this summer, resulting in massive destruction. The raging fires place the Amazon in an even deeper crisis that is approaching a tipping point from which it will not be able to recover, unless deforestation is stopped,” he says. “The Amazon itself, considered by many to be the “lungs of the planet,” absorbs 25% of the world’s carbon dioxide. The Amazon’s role as a carbon sink is vital to our climate stability. There is a path forward to preserving the world’s forests, and it entails the defense of indigenous peoples’ rights.”

Paz y Miño often sees his beliefs reflected in Star Trek, as the franchise regularly depicts powerful messages about respecting others’ rights. “There are a few episodes that explore the dangers of interfering with the cultural development of a people, as well as the risks of contact with outsiders,” affirms the activist. Paz y Miño credits The Next Generation’s “Who Watches the Watchers,” an episode in which the Federation inadvertently comes into direct contact with a pre-warp society, as an important example. “To this day, many indigenous people live in voluntary isolation in the Amazon rainforest and are at extreme risk due to deforestation and development plans,” Paz y Miño explains.