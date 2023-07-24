Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published May 24, 2021

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive — Creating Utopia With Talia Lavin

    One of our favorite freelancers joins the pod this week!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: The Pod Directive, Spotify

    StarTrek.com

    Talia Lavin spent months immersing herself in the internet’s darkest corners, becoming an expert on how white supremacists organize online and what that means for the rest of us. After publishing Culture Warlords: My Journey into the Dark Web of White Supremacy, she went for a palate cleanser and started watching Star Trek for the very first time. This week, Talia joins Tawny and Paul to discuss what it was like to watch Star Trek during the pandemic and her hopes for making a more Trek-like future out of our current reality.

    Remember to subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directive and, if you like what you hear, leave us an Apple review.

    A Timeline Through the Star Trek Universe

    Show Notes and Further Reading:

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top