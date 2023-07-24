Star Trek: The Pod Directive — Creating Utopia With Talia Lavin

Talia Lavin spent months immersing herself in the internet’s darkest corners, becoming an expert on how white supremacists organize online and what that means for the rest of us. After publishing Culture Warlords: My Journey into the Dark Web of White Supremacy, she went for a palate cleanser and started watching Star Trek for the very first time. This week, Talia joins Tawny and Paul to discuss what it was like to watch Star Trek during the pandemic and her hopes for making a more Trek-like future out of our current reality.