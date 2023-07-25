Star Trek Supplemental #9: Con Season Eve Reflections

Trekland, Supplemental #9: Con Season Eve reflections: a big new STARTREK.COM people database!

By Larry Nemecek

In which the coming of con season reminds me how I spent my winter vacation — right here at StarTrek.com!—and you and non-fans alike get to benefit.

Now, you guys know that intro is not referring to an entry on the sports pages, nor anything that has to do with frauds or scammers. By “con season” we mean the fannish shortening of “convention,” of course, as WonderCon in Anaheim kicks off this weekend, and I prepare to join thousands there… before our massive meet-ups all start kicking in somewhere most every week, in earnest—across the country and around the Trek-lovin’, sci-fi-followin’ globe.

Yep, my mind can’t help but go there, contemplating another year of potential con surprises and memories—and musing on what has changed, what hasn’t and why, and who we might have lost. For me, in taking the long view of Trek as I usually do, the coming of con season is much akin to the end-of-year holidays. You know, that final few weeks when the world slows down, the calendar year changes, and — as with Janus, the two-faced god and namesake to “January”— we often can’t help but look toward both the past and the future.

As the Prophets might say, it’s a never-ending obsession we have with linear time and context, of course. And right now on the eve of “con season,” “original Kirk” William Shatner himself is touring his one-man show while the truly original U.S.S. Enterprise—the naval CVN-65 variety—is about to set sail for her final mission… even as the newly reassembled crew of the alternate NCC-1701 are well along in their shoot for a May 2013 release. These are all topics that will join a litany of others as subspace chatter as we do indeed trip through the 2012 convention calendar, climaxing for us especially at Vegas Trek and then playing out in the fall.

For now, in the mood brought on in the eve of this “new year,” I especially wanted to share a unique take on that perspective—and one that rarely gets noted.

In fact, why not just ask it this way:

Notice anything new about the database here at StarTrek.com?

I’m very proud—and have been cleared to say it aloud—to point you over to our Characters and especially the Cast databases, now home to a lot of work which took up a big chunk of my time through the holidays and well into the new year. If you haven’t lately, take a look now: You may be surprised.

What we wound up with was just about QUADRUPLE or more the entries for a lot of the notable actors who have appeared across all Star Trek, both series and movies. That goes for famous non-actor celebs on the order of Paul “Big Show” Wight and James Worthy … cameos from the likes of Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane or The Go-Go’s Jane Wiedlin … guest actors who were young’uns back in the day but are now much more well known as adults, like Ashley Judd and Thomas Dekker ... and even working actors who guest-starred and then hit the big-time with a breakout role later on, like Scrubs’ Ken Jenkins or Lost’s Terry O'Quinn.