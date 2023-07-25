'Star Trek' Storms into San Diego Comic Con

The Star Trek Universe Hall H panel will run from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM on July 20. Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon for the ages. Star Trek broke barriers then and continues to do so now, inspiring people of all generations and walks of life with its celebration of cultural diversity, scientific exploration and the pursuit of uncharted frontiers. Today, the “Star Trek” universe continues to thrive, exploring all-new missions for Starfleet. Join the cast and producers of its hit series Star Trek: Discovery and be the first to hear about two new upcoming additions to the Star Trek universe: the highly anticipated new series Star Trek: Picard starring Sir Patrick Stewart and the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Star Trek: Discoverycast scheduled to appear include Sonequa Martin-Green alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise and Heather Kadin, with Deadline's Dominic Patten moderating.

Star Trek: Lower Deckswill feature co-creator and executive producer Mike McMahan and surprise guests sharing an exclusive first look at the upcoming animated series.

Star Trek: Picard cast members will come together for the series’ first Comic-Con. The panel will feature, Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin.

Before and after the Hall H panel, fans can collect Trek giveaways and visit Trek activations around the con.