Published Jul 1, 2019
'Star Trek' Storms into San Diego Comic Con
Inside: One huge Hall H announcement and so much more.
CBS Television Studios will kick-off San Diego Comic-Con® 2019 with the cast and producers of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Picard beaming into Hall H for a first-ever Star Trek Universe back to back panel block on Saturday, July 20!
ENTER THE STAR TREK UNIVERSE
The Star Trek Universe Hall H panel will run from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM on July 20. Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon for the ages. Star Trek broke barriers then and continues to do so now, inspiring people of all generations and walks of life with its celebration of cultural diversity, scientific exploration and the pursuit of uncharted frontiers. Today, the “Star Trek” universe continues to thrive, exploring all-new missions for Starfleet. Join the cast and producers of its hit series Star Trek: Discovery and be the first to hear about two new upcoming additions to the Star Trek universe: the highly anticipated new series Star Trek: Picard starring Sir Patrick Stewart and the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks.
Star Trek: Discoverycast scheduled to appear include Sonequa Martin-Green alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise and Heather Kadin, with Deadline's Dominic Patten moderating.
Star Trek: Lower Deckswill feature co-creator and executive producer Mike McMahan and surprise guests sharing an exclusive first look at the upcoming animated series.
Star Trek: Picard cast members will come together for the series’ first Comic-Con. The panel will feature, Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman and Heather Kadin.
Before and after the Hall H panel, fans can collect Trek giveaways and visit Trek activations around the con.
STAR TREK UNIVERSE BOOTH: U.S.S. DISCOVERY TRANSPORTER EXPERIENCE AND TREK TALENT MEET AND GREETS
CBS All Access is bringing the Star Trek Universe to the San Diego Comic-Con Exhibit Hall, Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21, where fans are invited to step aboard the U.S.S. Discovery and travel to strange and distant lands through an immersive transporter experience. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet some of their favorite Star Trek talent in-person with meet-and-greets in the booth (Booth #4237) on Saturday, July 20. Comic-Con badges are required for entry.
JEAN-LUC PICARD: THE FIRST DUTY EXHIBIT
In celebration of Patrick Stewart’s return to his iconic Star Trek role, Jean-Luc Picard: The First Duty is a special exhibition showcasing original props, costumes and other artifacts tracing Picard’s life and Starfleet career. Items on display include his cherished Ressikan flute, the legendary Picard family album, his Starfleet uniforms, models of ships Picard captained and all that remains of the “Borg Queen.” The gallery also features exclusive first looks at costumes and other items featured in the upcoming series, Star Trek: Picard. Visitors will have the first chance to purchase exclusive Star Trek: Picard merchandise and opportunities for exclusive giveaways. The gallery is located at Michael J Wolf Fine Arts, 363 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 and will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday of Comic-Con from 11 AM until 9 PM and on Sunday from 11 AM until 5 PM. Star Trek: Picardwill stream exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States, Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s cable network Space Channel and OTT service Crave.
STAR TREK UNIVERSE EXCLUSIVE PINS
A number of exclusive, limited quantity Star Trek pins will be available to fans during Comic-Con. All week long a Starfleet Headquarters visitors badge will be available for those who visit and complete the Star Trek transporter experience on the show floor. On Saturday afternoon and Sunday, a limited quantity of pins featuring the debut of two characters from the upcoming CBS All Access animated show Star Trek: Lower Decks will also be available from the Star Trek booth. At the Jean-Luc Picard: The First Duty museum experience at Michael J. Wolf Fine Arts, fans can get an exclusive replica pin of the Picard family crest as seen in Star Trek: Picard.