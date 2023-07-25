Published May 23, 2019
Get Your First Look At 'Star Trek: Picard'
The poster and teaser trailer are just a click away.
25 years ago today, Star Trek: The Next Generation came to an end with ‘All Good Things.’ But the end is only the beginning.
Star Trek: Picard
CBS All Access has released a teaser trailer and key art for Star Trek: Picard, which is in production now, and StarTrek.com is pleased to share it with you. Sir Patrick Stewart will star in Star Trek: Picard, reprising his role as the venerable Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: Next Generation. The series will follow this iconic character in the next chapter of his life. Alongside Stewart, Star Trek: Picard will also star Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway.
Star Trek: Picard will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) will serve as co-executive producer and Kirsten Beyer as supervising producer.
Star Trek: Picard will stream exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States.