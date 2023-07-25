Get Your First Look At 'Star Trek: Picard'

Star Trek: Picard will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) will serve as co-executive producer and Kirsten Beyer as supervising producer.

Star Trek: Picard will stream exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States.