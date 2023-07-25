Engaging My Collective

Star Trek proved to be one of the few joys that kept me centered during my darkest days. As a Deep Space Nine fan who loves starships, I was captivated by the massive fleet scenes from the Dominion War arc. On a whim, I decided to see if I could count and identify all of the Dominion, Cardassian, Federation, and Klingon vessels that appeared on-screen in the action-packed episode “Call to Arms.” I surely spent too much time analyzing the scenes frame-by-frame, but I soon realized I found solace from my OCD and anxiety by redirecting my attention to something positive. This prompted me to go through all of the Star Trek series and films and catalog every single ship that appeared or was referenced in dialogue. I’m definitely the person you need to talk to if you would like to know how many Galaxy-class starships appeared to confront the Borg sphere in Voyager’s finale “Endgame.”

During this process, I saw myself in Reginald Barclay’s fear of transporters in The Next Generation’s “Realm of Fear,” and in the claustrophobia that Elim Garak grappled with in DS9’s “By Inferno’s Light.” Connecting with the way those characters confronted their phobias empowered me to finally see a therapist and begin treatment for my OCD. Speaking with a medical professional and taking medication for my condition energized me with enough confidence to finally search for ways to express my passion for Star Trek and discuss the franchise with other fans. Luckily for me, social media’s popularity furnished the perfect outlet to secure this lifeline.

Although my background is in social media strategy, talking Trek was the first time that I began employing the various platforms for personal use. Quickly, I found myself enjoying Twitter exchanges about theatre and philanthropic undertakings with Kitty Swink, known to Star Trek fans for playing Bajoran Minister Rozahn in DS9’s “Sanctuary” and the sinister Vorta Luaran in “Tacking Into the Wind.” I began to contribute freelance guest blogs to StarTrek.com, a thrilling experience that put my expertise to good use as I wrote analytical pieces on an array of characters, story arcs, aliens, and episodes. Fate soon smiled upon me again, as I met Swink and her husband Armin Shimerman in person at Star Trek: Mission New York in 2016.A month after we met, I received a phonecall that began, simply,, “Hello Jay, my name is Armin Shimerman. I played a character named Quark on the television show Deep Space Nine.” I soon came to recognize that this gracious humility was a quintessential trait exhibited by Armin. Aware that her husband needed assistance with a political endeavor, Kitty had recommended that Shimerman get in touch with me. My work with Armin entailed collaborating with quite a few other Star Trek veterans, and I soon found myself helping several of them with their own personal projects.