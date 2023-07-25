Star Trek Magazine, Issue #55, Available Now

Star Trek Magazine, Issue #55, is available now from Titan Magazines. The latest jam-packed issue puts the spotlight on Deep Space Nine’s stoic second in command, Major Kira Nerys, and asks whether Will Riker was really ever ready to leave the Enterprise. And speaking of Enterprise, it's been 10 years since Star Trek: Enterprise faded to black, making it the right time for newly conducted interviews with the show's Anthony Montgomery and John Billingsley.