Star Trek London Is A...

Now it can be told. Destination Star Trek London is an official Star Trek event that will celebrate all things Trek. Set to take place at ExCel London, October 19-21, Star Trek London will offer fans the chance to meet the stars of the Star Trek shows and films, as well as pose for photos and get autographs. Additionally, fans can check out realistic sets, costumes and props, watch stunt shows, learn tips from makeup professionals, and engage in conversations with the actors and behind-the-scenes figures who helped make Star Trek a legendary and enduring entertainment franchise.

And here’s another tease: StarTrek.com will, on April 16, announce the first guests locked in for Star Trek London. Also on that date, Star Trek London will launch the official event site and tickets will go on sale exclusively to those who registered at the Star Trek London website. Tickets will go on general sale starting April 30.

Visit startreklondon.com to register now for additional news and access to the advance tickets!