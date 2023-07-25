Star Trek London Announces New Guests

Koenig, of course, is Star Trek's legendary original Chekov. He's been busy lately acting and directing, and writing comic books. And, this fall, he'll be honored with a long-overdue Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Martel is a veteran actress best famous for her role as Spock's Vulcan bride T'Pring in the TOS episode "Amok Time." Koenig and Martel will be on hand Saturday and Sunday, with photo opps on both days. Koenig photo opps will cost 20 pounds (UK), wile Martel photo opps with cost 15 pounds (UK).

