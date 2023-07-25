Catching Up with 'Star Trek: Trek V''s Caithlin Dar, Cynthia Gouw

StarTrek.com: What are you up to these days?

Cynthia Gouw: Flying by the seat of my pants makes me strangely happy. Looking down the jaws of live TV or in front of an audience terrifies me, so I know I have to do it [laughs]. So, I host and emcee live events for nonprofits and do product launches for high-tech and global beauty organizations. Who knew I’d be doing this now when I was easily the shyest kid in 2nd grade? Plus, when people's attention starts to flag during the presentation, I just give the Romulan death stare, and that fixes everything.

My latest project is developing a podcast with my hipster friends. It’s called A-Frame Radio. It’ll be about politics, current events, arts and culture. You'll feel like you’re hanging out with your most-informed and funny friends. I get to moderate the discussion and put my best bossy pants on. My friends are even bossier than I am, so it'll be a fun and bumpy ride.

What would you pick as your proudest achievements so far in your life/career?

CG: Being a mom and step-mom have been perhaps the hardest yet most gratifying roles I've had. Professionally, I’m proud of the awards for my journalism. I think, however, my proudest achievement is the diversity of my portfolio of experiences. I mean, I don't know if there are many actresses out there who are also established journalists and have a law background. I think that makes me unique.

Do you miss acting? Would you give it a go if someone approached you with a juicy role?