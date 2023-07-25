Star Trek: Enterprise -- The Third Season Blu-ray Release Date Announced

Star Trek: Enterprise fans have been waiting eagerly for details about when the Star Trek: Enterprise – The Third Season Blu-ray would be available, and now StarTrek.com can reveal them. All 24 third-season episodes will be available in a six-disc set on January 7, 2014. The set, from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution, will feature a suggested retail price of $130 in the U.S. and $150 in Canada.