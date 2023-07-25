How W.B Yeats Captured the Essence of 'Star Trek' a Century Before its Time

The use of Yeats’ poem ends up being far more than a simple plot device. It teaches us something meaningful about Archer and his drive for exploration. For the captain, the Enterprise’s mission is not merely a scientific one, but a search for something higher; something which, perhaps, can never be reached.

Ultimately, this idea goes beyond just Captain Archer and a single episode of Enterprise — ‘The Song of Wandering Aengus’ reflects the theme of Star Trek as a whole. Aengus is depicted in a state of perpetual wandering, always believing that something better is waiting for him just over the horizon, and this seems to get to the heart of what Star Trek is about. Much like Aengus’ search, Starfleet’s mission of exploration, which forms the centrepiece of the Star Trek franchise, is an ongoing one with no endpoint in sight. It also seems to attract those who are similarly lovelorn.

InStar Trek: Generations, Captain Kirk and Captain Picard both discover within the Nexus that what they desire most is love. Although the Nexus offers them the very thing they have always been searching for, they ultimately reject this ideal, recognising that it is not real. Like Archer in ‘Rogue Planet’, they are forced to confront the fact that what they desire most is unobtainable, but they choose to return to a life of exploration and, hopefully, discovery aboard the Enterprise, nonetheless.