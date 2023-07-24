When Enterprise Took on the AIDS Crisis

Star Trek has never been a franchise to shy away from political and social commentary, albeit in its own unique way. As opposed to explicitly making statements, Trek has a long history of using science fiction as an allegory for real-life current events: The Next Generation famously used many an episode to dive into hot-button issues both past and present: “The Hunted” tackled PTSD and the treatment of veterans, while “The Outcast” addressed homophobia and gender nonconformity, and “The Drumhead” commented on McCarthyism, just to name a few.

Although The Original Series and The Next Generation are perhaps most well known for their use of allegory and metaphor, that doesn’t mean the other Trek shows were devoid of this trait as well. While Star Trek: Enterprise may be most commonly remembered for its emphasis on action, sex appeal, and unique setting, it also delved into sociopolitical issues when it wanted to, and at times, provided the Trek franchise with some of the most moving episodes the series had ever seen. Season two’s “Stigma” is an excellent example; an episode which focuses on T’Pol’s contraction of a sickness called Pa’nar syndrome, which stands as a thinly-veiled commentary and critique on the United State’s handling of the AIDS crisis.

With a few single-episode exceptions, Star Trek on the whole didn’t incorporate LGBTQ+ characters into its central stories until the introduction of Paul Stamets in Star Trek: Discovery. However, decades earlier, Enterprise’s “Stigma” was released, and made clear the franchise’s allyship and sympathy towards the queer community. Although “Stigma” aired as a bottle episode as part of a network-wide promotion to raise awareness for HIV/AIDS, the episode actually has its roots much further back. The concept was originally commissioned for an un-produced episode of The Next Generation called “Blood and Fire.”

This original idea saw the crew of the Enterprise-D encounter a ship whose crew had been killed by Regulan bloodworms, which were intended to serve as a metaphor for AIDS — the episode would reflect the fear and stigma of the disease still massively prevalent in American society at the time. However, due to conflicts from producers and studio heads, the episode was scrapped, and the concept of an episode addressing HIV/AIDS sat dormant until it was later reimagined for Enterprise.