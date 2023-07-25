Director's Log 213.214: Behind the Scenes of the Season 2 Finale

When Alex pitched me the opening for 213, I imagined a beach with crashing waves. I wanted to emphasize the water, and the liquid violence that I would capture in cinematic glory. And I prepped for all of this… only to go location scouting and realize that Toronto’s lakeside beaches don’t have crashing waves. I knew this practically, but my Southern Californian heart couldn’t let go of the idea of actual waves until I was smacked face-on with the reality of it. But, in the end, the calm water worked out much better. It fit in with the serenity of Sarek’s emotional state before he reaches Burnham.

Considering where we left off in 212, this was a wonderful way to come in to 213. It was so unexpected.

There’s nothing like shooting a sunrise. You get everyone there predawn…it’s pitch black and you can’t see a thing, so you’re setting up in darkness. Then, you hurry everyone to get ready before the sun rises… and we still missed it! That morning, the sun came up behind clouds, so we couldn’t see it! It wasn’t until take seven that it appeared and we could photograph it.

These James Frain (Sarek) and Mia Kirshner (Amanda) scenes are so satisfying to shoot. The emotional precision of these actors fascinates me. In this scene I wanted to get into Sarek’s mind. What was he experiencing? What was he feeling, seeing? That’s why I put Burnham’s breathing in the audio track instead of Sarek’s. I felt like maybe he was seeing or feeling glimpses of her launch into battle in his mind’s eye.