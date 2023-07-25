How Do You Improve on Perfection?

We first saw the exterior of the Enterprise at the end of season one, and now we’ve gone inside the iconic ship. So, you’ve been dealing with the design for a while now, right?

TD: The exterior of the Enterprise design had actually started before I got there. I started a little bit later in season one and I sort of carried the torch for the Enterprise exterior. There was always a strong desire to build the interior. I actually started designing the interior of the Enterprise in season one. There was some thinking that the writers wanted to [use those interiors] earlier, but then we revealed the Enterprise at the end of season one. Starting the design work way back then … was a good thing because when we came to the end of season two, they actually had concept illustrations and most of the bridge of the ship worked out.

The Enterprise crafted for The Original Series was fantastic, futuristic and, production-wise, a thing of its time. How did you go about recreating something people know and love while still giving it a look that’s both true to Star Trek: Discovery and is a thing of our current time?

TD: I really started with TOS, which is what I grew up with, and looked at that ship and how we could do all kinds of nods to it without making it look like it's made out of cardboard. As much as we all love TOS, the audiences of today want more. We started with the same size as the original Enterprise and, of course, we enlarged it by adding a back hallway. Some of the parameters of the original size... the step down, the placement of the captain's chair, where the consoles were, where Uhura was, where Spock was, all the main characters, we kept that general layout, much more so than some of the other Enterprises we've seen.

Then, I really wanted to color-code. So, I was playing a lot with the colors of the Enterprise. There are actually variations [of the red-orange] in the Enterprises . That's very distinct, and I went through the archives at CBS to look at those colors and try and match them, but in a new way. We were bringing in the Discovery feel, but also using materials and methods of building it that were new to us, like metal powder coating — metal pieces that are powder-coated create a really rich color and strong basis to build the set. We experimented with it on the Enterprise, and I think we’re going to use it more in Star Trek. It looks more like a ship than just using wood and plaster.

Pretty much every kid who loves Star Trek owned or owns the Enterprise blueprints and/or the Haynes Owners’ Workshop Manual. How much did you use those as resources?

TD: That was our starting point, for sure.

How often did it strike you that you were designing the Enterprise?

TD: I go to my job, and I do my job. I work really hard. I work long hours. But [there was a] quiet little-girl thrill when I would go to sleep at night; "Oh my God, I'm designing the Enterprise. I'm gonna pee my pants!” It brought out the kid in me; let me put it that way.

Since the first half of the season finale has aired, please tell us about any Easter eggs hardcore fans should be freeze-framing.

TD: [In TOS]they had a light in the turbolift that goes up and down. We put a monitor there, but we did a very similar graphic on it. There are so many, we tried to put those things in. We actually got some reproductions of the original buttons on the console, the same exact size and color, and we used those as the basis of our buttons.