Published Sep 8, 2022
Star Trek Day 2022 | First Look Photo of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Revealed
Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes set tour of the Season 5 production!
Paramount+ today revealed a first look image (above) featuring series star Sonequa Martin-Green from the new season of its hit original series Star Trek: Discovery. Also unveiled on-stage during today’s global live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration, series cast member Wilson Cruz led a behind-the-scenes set tour, providing fans with an exclusive look at the filming of Star Trek: Discovery’s fifth season in Toronto.
In addition to Cruz, the behind-the-scenes video features Martin-Green and more cast members including Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Blu del Barrio, as well as series costume designer Anthony Tran. The tour also includes never-before-seen Easter eggs on set, a cast member wardrobe fitting, and more from the upcoming season. Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery is currently in production in Toronto, Canada.
Star Trek Day 2022 | Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 - Behind-the-Scenes Set Tour
This year's Star Trek Day celebration is available for fans to live-stream worldwide for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on YouTube (Paramount+ and Star Trek Official pages), Facebook (@StarTrek), Twitter (@StarTrekonPPlus) and TikTok (@ParamountPlus). It is available to stream for free in the U.S. only on Paramount+’s Twitch page. After the initial airing, the conversation portions of the event will be available on-demand on Paramount+.
In Season 5, Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Blu del Barrio (Adira).
The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as co-showrunners.
Star Trek: Discovery currently streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ in Australia, Latin America, the UK, and South Korea, as well as on Pluto TV in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland on the Pluto TV Sci-Fi channel. It will also stream exclusively on Paramount+ in Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria later this year. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Discovery is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.
