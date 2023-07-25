Star Trek: Attack Wing's Wave 7 Preview: Ni'Var

StarTrek.com has the second of three exclusive early looks at NECA/WizKids Games’ tactical space combat miniatures game, Star Trek: Attack Wing. Today, we are looking at the contents of the Vulcan Ni’Var Expansion Pack, which will be available in September as part of the Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 7 release. The Ni’Var’s special ability will be beneficial during the first round of engagements, when ships are just getting into range of one another. If closer engagements are a player’s style, Sopek provides the ability to field all three of the Vulcan Commandos from the expansion and has the ability to re-deploy more to your ship for a second strike.