Published Aug 13, 2014
Star Trek: Attack Wing's Wave 7 Preview: Enterprise NX-01
StarTrek.com has one last preview of NECA/WizKids' upcoming Star Trek: Attack Wing's Wave 7 releases, and today we look at the Enterprise NX-01, out in September. The ship itself is set apart from other Federation ships as it has no shields and a movement dial that tops out at 3. The lack of shields is mitigated by the free Enhanced Hull Plating upgrade, while the 2 and 3 Come About maneuvers will make a player forgive the “meager” Warp 5 capabilities of the ship. With Jonathan Archer in the Captain’s chair, Crew upgrades can be used to enhance the firepower as well as boost his Captain Skill. Admiral Maxwell Forest can provide an additional boost to Captain Skill or players may opt for the less expensive J. Hayes.
Even with three to four crew slots to fill, players still have some tough choices to make. T’Pol adds a Tech slot to the Upgrade Bar and impacts an opponent’s ability to defend. Malcolm Reed keeps close tabs on the ship’s armory for added attack capabilities, while Hoshi Sato diminishes the opponent’s attack potential. Charles Tucker III has the ability to repair Hull damage and Travis Mayweather can change the ship’s maneuver from a bank to a turn when needed. Since many of the Crew need to be disabled to use their text, adding Phlox to a ship will keep the crew running at peak performance levels.
Rounding out the expansion are two Weapon Upgrades: Aft Phase Cannon and Photonic Torpedoes. With both being only two points, players can easily swap them in and out when they want to switch up their builds every so often. Finally, the Elite Talent, Tactical Alert will come in handy when a player has a Battle Stations token but ends up rolling blanks. Players will have to put exploring volcanoes on hold as they avoid the Romulans’ Cloaked Mines and attempt to complete the Minefield mission in the final offering for NECA/WizKids' upcoming Star Trek: Attack Wing’s Wave 7.
