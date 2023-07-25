Star Trek: Attack Wing's Wave 7 Preview: Enterprise NX-01

StarTrek.com has one last preview of NECA/WizKids' upcoming Star Trek: Attack Wing's Wave 7 releases, and today we look at the Enterprise NX-01, out in September. The ship itself is set apart from other Federation ships as it has no shields and a movement dial that tops out at 3. The lack of shields is mitigated by the free Enhanced Hull Plating upgrade, while the 2 and 3 Come About maneuvers will make a player forgive the “meager” Warp 5 capabilities of the ship. With Jonathan Archer in the Captain’s chair, Crew upgrades can be used to enhance the firepower as well as boost his Captain Skill. Admiral Maxwell Forest can provide an additional boost to Captain Skill or players may opt for the less expensive J. Hayes.