Space Shuttle Enterprise Now Available For All To See

Star Trek fans who visit the Enterprise will also glimpse, on a wall, an oversized photo of Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and most of the show's cast at the 1976 roll-out. Copy beneath the photo notes that a write-in campaign by Trek fans, directed at President Gerald R. Ford, resulted in the shuttle being dubbed Enterprise.Pretty much all of the speakers noted the rich history of Enterprise and the importance of the shuttle now residing in New York City and being available for millions of tourists a year to see and experience. As one speaker aptly noted, its presence in the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum provides an opportunity to show the public the “humanity behind the hardware.”