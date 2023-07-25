Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Enterprise

    Published Feb 3, 2014

    Scott Bakula Beams To NCIS Spin-off

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Enterprise
    NCIS

    The Hollywood Reporter cited additional details about the show, via CBS: "The NCIS New Orleans office handles cases from Pensacola through Mississippi and Louisiana to the Texas panhandle. New Orleans with its rich setting of music, fun and debauchery is a magnet for military personnel on-leave. And with fun comes trouble. It is a natural backdrop for a unique character driven spin-off.” The show will be set up through a two-part NCIS episode that will air this spring.

    Bakula has been busy lately. He earned an Emmy Award nomination for his role in the HBO movie Behind the Candelabra, has wrapped the upcoming feature films Basmati Blues and Elsa and Fred (which co-stars Christopher Plummer), and is currently on view in a recurring role on the HBO series, Looking.

