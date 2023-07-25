Saldana Talks Trek Sequel

Zoe Saldana beamed into Park City, Utah, last week to promote her latest movie, The Words, and, the Star Trek sequel inevitably came up in just about every interview she conducted. That makes perfect sense, of course, as Saldana had to briefly leave Los Angeles, where she’s shooting the Star Trek sequel, in which she reprises her role as Uhura, in order to chat up The Words.

Speaking to New York Magazine, the actress acknowledged that she was getting antsy about the long time between Enterprise adventures, but understood that J.J. Abrams wasn’t going to move forward until the story and everything else had fallen into place. “I kind of was, yeah,” she said. “The film came out in 2009, we shot it in '07, and now it's 2012. So yeah, around last year, I was like, "Come on, come on already," because I had such a wonderful time working with J.J. and the cast and doing science fiction, which is my biggest passion and my preference as an audience and as a reader, too. But when you're around J.J. and you're around (Avatar director) Jim Cameron, you sense that there's this absolute consciousness that if they don't focus on the quality of what they do, then their formula's not going to work. That's the one thing they have in common; they're amazing storytellers, so J.J. probably would have fought for the time that he needed for the sequel.”

Asked if fans can expect more “close encounters” between her Uhura and Zachary Quinto’s Spock, Saldana replied, “All I'm going to say is, if you put all the time and energy and wit into setting these two characters together in the first movie and didn't follow through, it would be a shame.” Saldana then wondered aloud if she’d given away too much, saying, “I feel like J.J. is going to pop up out of the corner and say, ‘Come with me, Zoe.’”