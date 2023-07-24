Ronny Cox Looks Back at 'Chain of Command'

[RELATED: WARP FIVE: Ronny Cox on Introducing A New Audience to Admiral Jellico]

To celebrate its 30th anniversary of its airing on December 14, 1992, we're taking a look back at when StarTrek.com caught up with Cox by telephone from somewhere on the road to reminisce about his stint in the Star Trek universe.

StarTrek.com: Let’s go back in time to 1992, to the sixth season of TNG, when you appeared in the “Chain of Command” two-parter.

Ronny Cox: We know that Picard was being tortured by the Cardassians, but just about everything on the ship was between Riker and Jellico. And I loved that aspect. Gene Roddenberry didn’t like conflict between the characters, so my guy was the first guy to come in and sort of ruffle everybody’s feathers. I liked that aspect of him. I also liked that he was a by-the-book guy. I loved it when Picard comes back to the Enterprise at the end and Jellico says, “Here’s your ship back, just the way you left it… maybe a little better.”

StarTrek.com: Was your role the result of an audition or an offer, and on paper, what did you think of Jellico?

Ronny Cox: It was an offer. And I loved the script. I loved doing the show. I’ve got to tell you, I’ve done a lot of things in my career, and I’ve got people in my family who think that’s the only thing of any worth I have ever done. [Laughs] I’m also a trivia answer; I’m one of the few actors, other than the show’s regulars, to have done a captain’s log on TNG.