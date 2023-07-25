Remembering Star Trek Stuntman Kim Robert Koscki, 1964-2014

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the death of veteran stuntman and stunt coordinator Kim Robert Koscki, who passed away on October 9 as a result of injuries suffered several days earlier in a non-work-related motorcycle accident. Koscki, who was 50, doubled Ethan Phillips in Star Trek: First Contact and Jeffrey Combs in the Enterprise episodes "The Andorian Incident," "United" and "The Aenar." He also appeared as an Andorian officer in the "Babel One" episode of Enterprise and played a Starfleet official who was visible in the attack sequence on the Daystrom Conference Room -- and resulting group stunt -- in Star Trek Into Darkness.