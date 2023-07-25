Published Oct 11, 2014
Remembering Star Trek Stuntman Kim Robert Koscki, 1964-2014
StarTrek.com is saddened to report the death of veteran stuntman and stunt coordinator Kim Robert Koscki, who passed away on October 9 as a result of injuries suffered several days earlier in a non-work-related motorcycle accident. Koscki, who was 50, doubled Ethan Phillips in Star Trek: First Contact and Jeffrey Combs in the Enterprise episodes "The Andorian Incident," "United" and "The Aenar." He also appeared as an Andorian officer in the "Babel One" episode of Enterprise and played a Starfleet official who was visible in the attack sequence on the Daystrom Conference Room -- and resulting group stunt -- in Star Trek Into Darkness.
In addition to his Star Trek work, Koscki's many other credits included The Lost Boys, Hook, Forrest Gump, all three Austin Powers movies (as Mike Myers' double), Contact, Ghosts of Mars, Lost, Piranha 3D, Sonny with a Chance, Olympus Has Fallen, True Blood and the upcoming films Loaded and The Grounds. He was working on Wizardream, a sci-fi film starring Malcolm McDowell (Soran in Star Trek Generations), at the time of his accident.Koscki leaves behind a wife and two daughters. StarTrek.com offers our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.