Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Enterprise

    Published Apr 10, 2013

    Remembering Porthos, The Dog That Inspired The Name of Archer's Pooch

    Remembering Porthos, The Dog That Inspired The Name of Archer's Pooch

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Porthos has died, but it's not quite what you're thinking. Brannon Braga, the co-creator and former executive producer of Star Trek: Enterprise, took to Twitter last night and tweeted the following: "The real life Porthos -- my nephew's dog -- passed away last week."If you read that too quickly, it sounds as if the dog that played Porthos died. What Braga was actually saying, though, was that the dog after which Porthos was named has died. Please join us in sending our condolences to Braga's nephew for his recent loss.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top