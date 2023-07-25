Remembering Porthos, The Dog That Inspired The Name of Archer's Pooch

Porthos has died, but it's not quite what you're thinking. Brannon Braga, the co-creator and former executive producer of Star Trek: Enterprise, took to Twitter last night and tweeted the following: "The real life Porthos -- my nephew's dog -- passed away last week."If you read that too quickly, it sounds as if the dog that played Porthos died. What Braga was actually saying, though, was that the dog after which Porthos was named has died. Please join us in sending our condolences to Braga's nephew for his recent loss.