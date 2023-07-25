Published Jun 29, 2017
Remembering Enterprise Background Performer Joseph Billingiere, 1948-2017
StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of veteran stuntman, martial artist, photo double and actor Joe Billingiere, who passed away on June 15 at the age of 68 in Ventura, California. Billingiere appeared in at least two episodes of Star Trek: Enterprise, playing a Klingon in one and an Enolian prisoner in "Canamar."
Beyond his Trek credits, Billingiere also worked on such film and TV projects as Exit Wounds, Half Past Dead, Reno 911!, Everybody Hates Chris, Jonah Hex, John Carter and Drunk History. Prior to his passing, he'd completed the upcoming features Moon Creek Cemetery and Damsel, the latter with Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska.
Billingiere's family and friends will celebrate his life and legacy at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 at Amigo's Cantina in Ventura, California. Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Billingiere's loved ones.