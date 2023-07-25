Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Enterprise

    Published Jun 29, 2017

    Remembering Enterprise Background Performer Joseph Billingiere, 1948-2017

    Remembering Enterprise Background Performer Joseph Billingiere, 1948-2017

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of veteran stuntman, martial artist, photo double and actor Joe Billingiere, who passed away on June 15 at the age of 68 in Ventura, California. Billingiere appeared in at least two episodes of Star Trek: Enterprise, playing a Klingon in one and an Enolian prisoner in "Canamar."

    Beyond his Trek credits, Billingiere also worked on such film and TV projects as Exit Wounds, Half Past Dead, Reno 911!, Everybody Hates Chris, Jonah Hex, John Carter and Drunk History. Prior to his passing, he'd completed the upcoming features Moon Creek Cemetery and Damsel, the latter with Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska.

    Billingiere's family and friends will celebrate his life and legacy at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 at Amigo's Cantina in Ventura, California. Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Billingiere's loved ones.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top