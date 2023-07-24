RECAP: Star Trek in San Diego - Day One

Get ready for a bold new comic series from IDW. Launching in October, Star Trek #1 will follow a crew composed of fan favorites, and captained by none other than Benjamin Sisko, returned from his time with the Bajoran prophets. Aided by Dr. Beverly Crusher and Data, as well as several new characters and a few more returning favorites, can Sisko stop a new and powerful threat? We’ll have to read on to see! Learn more about the series and look at some of the artwork here.