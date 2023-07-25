President Obama's Sci-Fi Mix Up

President Obama must be a fan of Star Wars AND Star Trek. What makes us say that? Well, we know he's a Star Trek guy. He's said as much in the past, and there was that recent photo of him posing with Nichelle Nichols -- and doing the split-fingered Vulcan greeting gesture -- at the White House. However, today, while addressing the whole sequester situation, President Obama mangled his sci-fi speak -- or did he?

Asked by a reporter during a briefing why he didn't just prevent Congressional leaders from leaving the room until the matter was settled, the President noted that he's not a dictactor and that he couldn't have Secret Service men block the door. He then added the following: “And I know that this has been some of the conventional wisdom that’s been floating around Washington that somehow, even though most people agree that I’m being reasonable, that most people agree I’m presenting a fair deal, the fact that they don’t take it means that I should somehow do a Jedi mind meld with these folks and convince them to do what’s right..." Below is the image (attempted meme) that was tweeted by The White House in response to the video's popularity.