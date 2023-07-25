Star Trek 101: Porthos

Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann are coauthors of numerous books about the entertainment industry, including Star Trek 101; Star Trek Costumes: Fifty Years of Fashion from the Final Frontier; Star Trek: The Original Series 365; and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Companion. They currently are writing the latest in their series of Ferengi novellas, which (so far) include Lust’s Latinum Lost (and Found); and Rules of Accusation. Their most recent non-Trek book is Labyrinth: The Ultimate Visual History.