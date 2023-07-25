Published Mar 17, 2019
Star Trek 101: Porthos
The 'Enterprise' beagle deserves a moment in the spotlight, don't you agree?
Our book, Star Trek 101: A Practical Guide to Who, What, Where, And Why serves two functions. First, to succinctly introduce Star Trek newcomers to the basic foundations and elements of the franchise, and second, to refresh the memories of longtime Trek fans. Published by Pocket Books, the compendium is an invaluable resource encompassing The Original Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise, as well as the first 10 Trek feature films.
Today, we share Star Trek 101's file on Porthos, Enterprise's best Good Boy.
Porthos is Captain Archer’s pet beagle. The dog is named after a character in the novel The Three Musketeers by Alexandre Dumas (his litter-mates were named for the two other musketeers). The original Porthos loved wine, women and song; this Porthos seems to love only cheese — but then, he is a dog.
Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann are coauthors of numerous books about the entertainment industry, including Star Trek 101; Star Trek Costumes: Fifty Years of Fashion from the Final Frontier; Star Trek: The Original Series 365; and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Companion. They currently are writing the latest in their series of Ferengi novellas, which (so far) include Lust’s Latinum Lost (and Found); and Rules of Accusation. Their most recent non-Trek book is Labyrinth: The Ultimate Visual History.