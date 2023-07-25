Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Enterprise

    Published Mar 17, 2019

    Star Trek 101: Porthos

    The 'Enterprise' beagle deserves a moment in the spotlight, don't you agree?

    By Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann
    Porthos National Puppy Day

    StarTrek.com

    Our book, Star Trek 101: A Practical Guide to Who, What, Where, And Why serves two functions. First, to succinctly introduce Star Trek newcomers to the basic foundations and elements of the franchise, and second, to refresh the memories of longtime Trek fans.  Published by Pocket Books, the compendium is an invaluable resource encompassing The Original Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise, as well as the first 10 Trek feature films.

    Cpt. Archer's beagle, Porthos

    StarTrek.com

    Today, we share Star Trek 101's file on Porthos, Enterprise's best Good Boy.

    Cpt. Archer's Dog Porthos

    StarTrek.com

    Porthos is Captain Archer’s pet beagle. The dog is named after a character in the novel The Three Musketeers by Alexandre Dumas (his litter-mates were named for the two other musketeers). The original Porthos loved wine, women and song; this Porthos seems to love only cheese — but then, he is a dog.

    Cpt. Archer's beagle Porthos

    StarTrek.com

    Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann are coauthors of numerous books about the entertainment industry, including Star Trek 101; Star Trek Costumes: Fifty Years of Fashion from the Final Frontier; Star Trek: The Original Series 365; and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Companion. They currently are writing the latest in their series of Ferengi novellas, which (so far) include Lust’s Latinum Lost (and Found); and Rules of Accusation. Their most recent non-Trek book is Labyrinth: The Ultimate Visual History.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top