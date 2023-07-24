Published Dec 2, 2022
Decloak the Playmobil x Star Trek Klingon Bird-of-Prey Playset
Head to the Genesis Planet with Admiral Kirk, Mr. Spock, Commander Kruge and crew!
Space: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its continuing mission — to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no one has gone before.
These words spoken by Spock, in the 1984 film Star Trek III: The Search for Spock still mesmerize the Star Trek community. It marks the beginning of the great Genesis Adventure and will be the last journey the crew takes on their beloved starship the Enterprise NCC-1701. To return to earth, the crew must board the vessel of the Klingon Commander, a Klingon Bird-of-Prey.
This Klingon Bird-of-Prey playset expands the Playmobil x Star Trek universe and takes all fans on a journey through time. It is the authentic replica of the HMS Bounty, as she was christened by Dr. McCoy. On board are the notorious Klingon — Commander Kruge and his crew, including Officer Maltz, Torg, and other Klingon crewmates. The heavily armed battleship of the Klingon Defense Forces and its crew under Kruge hijacked the Enterprise and were destroyed with it shortly thereafter. After Admiral Kirk defeats Kruge, he and his crew take over the Bird-of-Prey.
Transport to Genesis Planet with Playmobil x Star Trek's Klingon Bird-of-Prey
The roof of the bridge is removable and there is room for two Klingons. The wings on the side of the spaceship can be angled into three different positions — for attack, flight mode and landing — with functioning cannons on the side. Light and sound effects from the series provide an authentic Star Trek feeling and various displays are available for the monitor. The power supply for the lighting is provided by battery or USB port.
Playmobil makes it possible to stage the iconic battle between the U.S.S. Enterprise playset and the Klingon Commander's Bird-of-Prey playset, or embark on completely new space adventures!
In this sense, Qapla'
