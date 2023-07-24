Decloak the Playmobil x Star Trek Klingon Bird-of-Prey Playset

Space: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its continuing mission — to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no one has gone before.

These words spoken by Spock, in the 1984 film Star Trek III: The Search for Spock still mesmerize the Star Trek community. It marks the beginning of the great Genesis Adventure and will be the last journey the crew takes on their beloved starship the Enterprise NCC-1701. To return to earth, the crew must board the vessel of the Klingon Commander, a Klingon Bird-of-Prey.