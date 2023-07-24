Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Oct 28, 2020

    Plan Your Star Trek Themed Baby Nursery

    16 items to set your baby up to boldly go from the start!

    By Margaret Kingsbury
    Star Trek Products

    Help your tiny Starfleet cadet get a head start on their Star Trek fandom by decorating their nursery Star Trek-style. From an Enterprise nightlight to a Geordi lovey to Starfleet Academy wall decals, there are plenty of options to choose from when customizing your Star Trek nursery.

    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    This TNG-themed cat wall art will be a big hit when your tiny cadet starts meowing. Check out these other wall art options so every wall can have a Star Trek display.

    Star Trek: The Original Series

    To keep your tiny cadet safe once they’ve mastered standing, use wall decals like this one above the crib versus framed wall art.

    Star Trek: The Original Series

    This Enterprise lamp would make an excellent nightlight.

    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Put this sheep-tastic rug in front of your tiny cadet’s crib. It’s also the perfect spot to take those monthly birthday pictures for social media.

    These starry crib sheets will help foster dreams of space travel.

    Mesh crib liners help keep legs from becoming stuck between crib rails, and this starry liner is the perfect choice for a Star Trek-themed nursery.

    To keep your tiny cadet entertained until sleep comes, hang this musical, galaxy mobile on their crib.

    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Swaddling blankets are essentials, and these Future Starship Captain blankets are adorable.

    Star Trek: Discovery

    Every rocking chair needs a blanket for the grownups to use when their tiny cadet needs a late-night feeding or snuggle. Check out this on-point Discovery throw, and if you don’t like this one, the Star Trek store has plenty of other cozy blanket options.

    Star Trek: Discovery

    You’ll need a pillow for the rocking chair as well, to prop up your tiny cadet during feedings. This love pillow is sweet, though there are many other pillow options.

    These starry blackout curtains will help you and your tiny cadet get some sleep.

    Put your tiny cadet’s books in this space-inspired wooden bookshelf.

    Star Trek Book of Opposites

    Make sure to stock that bookshelf with plenty of Star Trek children’s books and children’s books about space. For babies, board books are ideal. My tiny cadet particularly enjoyed chewing on Star Trek Book of Opposites by David Borgenicht.

    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Their first lovey can be one of these adorable Star Trek Itty Bittys, like this one of Geordi.

    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Tucked away in the dresser, you’ll need several Star Trek bodysuits.

    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Baby bibs are another essential, and these commander bibs are sure to keep spit-up and baby food off their uniform.

    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Pack diapers and bottles in this stylish Star Trek duffel bag.

    Ethan Peck Reads Too Many Tribbles

    Margaret Kingsbury (she/her) writes about children's books at Baby Librarians, a website she co-founded, and is a contributing writer at Book Riot, where she raves about SFF books she loves. You can find her on Twitter @areaderlymom and on Instagram @babylibrarians.

