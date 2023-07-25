Great 'Trek' Books To Read To Your Kid Before Bed

Start ‘em young, we say. And so do Little Golden Books and Cider Mill Press, which publish Star Trek-themed illustrated children’s books. The newest book, just out now, is Too Many Tribbles, which is from Little Golden Books and follows on the heels of the wildly popular I Am Captain Kirk and I Am Mr. Spock. StarTrek.com is here with a first look at Too Many Tribbles, and recaps of other great books to read to your kid before bed.