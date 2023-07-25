Published Jul 15, 2019
Great 'Trek' Books To Read To Your Kid Before Bed
The brand-new 'Too Many Tribbles!' is one of several fun 'Trek' books out there for kids -- and the young at heart.
Start ‘em young, we say. And so do Little Golden Books and Cider Mill Press, which publish Star Trek-themed illustrated children’s books. The newest book, just out now, is Too Many Tribbles, which is from Little Golden Books and follows on the heels of the wildly popular I Am Captain Kirk and I Am Mr. Spock. StarTrek.com is here with a first look at Too Many Tribbles, and recaps of other great books to read to your kid before bed.
Captain Kirk and the crew of the starship Enterprise are ready for almost anything -- except Tribbles! When these small, furry creatures invade the ship, Captain Kirk and the crew must act quickly, before they are buried in fur balls! Star Trek fans of all ages will love this action-packed Little Golden Book featuring Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, and the rest of the crew from the classic TV series in a unique retro art style!
Ethan Peck Reads Too Many Tribbles
Whether making strange new discoveries at the farthest reaches of the galaxy or facing off against Klingons and other alien races, find out what makes Captain James T. Kirk the most famous starship captain ever. Star Trek fans of all ages will love this action-packed Little Golden Book featuring Captain Kirk and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise from the classic TV series in a unique retro art style!
I Am Mr. Spock ($3.94 at Amazon):
A logical, brave, and brainy science officer, Spock is the pointy-eared Vulcan who completes the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise on its five-year mission. Star Trek fans of all ages will love this action-packed Little Golden Book based on the classic TV series. This book will tell them everything they need to know about one of the most famous aliens of all time -- with its fun, lighthearted text and unique retro art style!
See the Enterprise. See the Enterprise go boldly. Go Go Go, Enterprise! Go Boldly! Join Kirk and Spock as they go boldly where no parody has gone before! This Prime Directive primer, written by Robb Pearlman, steps through The Guardian of Forever to a simpler time of reading, writing, and red shirts. Fun with Kirk and Spock will help cadets of all ages master the art of reading as their favorite Starfleet officers, Klingons, Romulans, Andorians, and Gorn beam down into exciting adventures.
Explore the settings of the ever-popular Star Trek show and movie franchises in hopes of finding the evasive Mr. Spock in this hugely entertaining version of Where’s Waldo? for Trekkies! Written by a massive Trekkie, the one and only Robb Pearlman, Search for Spock is literally that. You’ll travel through space and time to find Mr. Spock among over 100 other characters, aliens, villains, and crew members in this hidden intergalactic adventure! Search all floors, planetary settings, and plots explored by the brave Enterprise fleet members for a certain evasive-yet-adored Vulcan. The colorful artwork mirrors the famously popular Where’s Waldo? activity book series’ charm and simplicity. It’s a challenging and fun time for all fans of all ages!