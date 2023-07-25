The Fans Have Spoken, And Picard's Best Catchphrase Is...

StarTrek.com celebrated Captain Picard Day with a week's worth of party tips, a "Make it so" compendium, and a Special Message from Number One. And now we're closing out the festivities by sharing the definitive results of our most recent Twitter poll, in which we asked, "Which #Picard catchphrase is your favorite?" and let fans pick from "Make it so!," "Engage!" or "Tea. Earl Grey. Hot" Thousands of you... made it so: