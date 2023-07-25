Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jun 23, 2019

    The Fans Have Spoken, And Picard's Best Catchphrase Is...

    Was it 'Make it so,' 'Engage,' or something else?

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Picard sitting in the captain's chair

    StarTrek.com

    StarTrek.com celebrated Captain Picard Day with a week's worth of party tips, a "Make it so" compendium, and a Special Message from Number One. And now we're closing out the festivities by sharing the definitive results of our most recent Twitter poll, in which we asked, "Which #Picard catchphrase is your favorite?" and let fans pick from "Make it so!," "Engage!" or "Tea. Earl Grey. Hot" Thousands of you... made it so:

    The winner was clear.

