Published Jun 23, 2019
The Fans Have Spoken, And Picard's Best Catchphrase Is...
Was it 'Make it so,' 'Engage,' or something else?
StarTrek.com celebrated Captain Picard Day with a week's worth of party tips, a "Make it so" compendium, and a Special Message from Number One. And now we're closing out the festivities by sharing the definitive results of our most recent Twitter poll, in which we asked, "Which #Picard catchphrase is your favorite?" and let fans pick from "Make it so!," "Engage!" or "Tea. Earl Grey. Hot" Thousands of you... made it so:
In honor of #CaptainPicardDay, which #Picard catchphrase is your favorite? #StarTrek#PicardDayParty— Star Trek (@StarTrek) June 16, 2019
The winner was clear.