Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Picard

    Published Jun 16, 2019

    Happy Captain Picard Day!

    It's time to celebrate the man of the hour.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    picard day banner

    StarTrek.com

    Aujourd'hui, nous célébrons le capitaine Picard!

    We’ve been preparing for this day all week! In case you’ve missed it, though (and that’s okay, we’re all busy — worlds to explore, wormholes to guard, and all that), scroll down to see what StarTrek.com’s been cooking up (literally, in some cases) in honor of Captain Picard Day.

    We kicked it off with a quick itinerary, straight from the Enterprise Booster Club themselves, running down the list of activities available for crew members and residents who want to join in on the festivities. For those of us back here on Earth, however, the invitation for some slightly more realistic activities went out on Monday morning.

    Our party plans included serving up that iconic order “Tea. Earl Grey. Hot,” in two ways, making your very own Captain Picard paper cut out (perfect for your tiny Starfleet Officer), two tasty cocktails, and a simple cupcake tutorial for your party attendee with a sweet tooth.

    Jean-Luc Picard's Perfect Cup of Tea

    DIY | Captain Picard Paper Craft

    Shake It So | Mix Up A Picard-Inspired Cocktail

    How to Make Cellular Peptide Cupcakes

    Not feeling the spirit yet? This “Make it So Montage” will get you there. Also, it doubles as the perfect video to put on loop to provide your celebration with some appropriate Picard-themed atmosphere.

    Each and Every Iconic 'Make It So'

    Are you having your own Picard Day party? You should tell us — but more importantly show us — on Twitter. @StarTrek with all your celebrations, costumes, treats, and paper cutouts, and you might see them featured on the site later this month!

    But in the meantime, even if you aren’t throwing a party, we would like to wish you a very happy, very merry, Captain Picard Day.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top