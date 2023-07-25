Happy Captain Picard Day!

Aujourd'hui, nous célébrons le capitaine Picard!

We’ve been preparing for this day all week! In case you’ve missed it, though (and that’s okay, we’re all busy — worlds to explore, wormholes to guard, and all that), scroll down to see what StarTrek.com’s been cooking up (literally, in some cases) in honor of Captain Picard Day.

We kicked it off with a quick itinerary, straight from the Enterprise Booster Club themselves, running down the list of activities available for crew members and residents who want to join in on the festivities. For those of us back here on Earth, however, the invitation for some slightly more realistic activities went out on Monday morning.