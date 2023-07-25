Happy Picard Week from the Enterprise Booster Club

As many of you know, one of the conditions set for the expansion of Picard Day into Picard Week was to spotlight other members of the crew besides our intrepid captain. After the success of last year’s Riker Day, this year we’re celebrating Lt. Worf through a day of activities. Start with a traditional Klingon breakfast in Ten Forward, then join Worf in Holodeck 3 where he’ll teach you the basics of working with a beginner’s Bat'leth. Finally, help him get those amazing waves in his hair (that’s not a perm!) with a Klingon hair-braiding ritual. Each participant will get their own section of Worf’s hair to braid, and one lucky participant chosen by Worf as having best exhibited the characteristics of a warrior will receive his own lock of Worf’s hair.