Perth Mint Releases Archer/Enterprise Silver Coins

On the heels of their Kirk, Picard, Sisko and Janeway legal tender silver coins, the Perth Mint has just released a limited-edition 1-oz. 99.9% pure silver coin featuring a color image of Captain Jonathan Archer against a representation of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The design also includes The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark, and the coin’s weight and fineness.

The Perth Mint will release 5,000 of the 2015 Star Trek: Enterprise – Captain Jonathan Archer 1-oz. Silver Proof Coin individually, from a maximum mintage of 6,500. The remaining 1,500 of the mintage will be part of a very limited two-coin set, featuring Captain Jonathan Archer 1-oz. Silver Proof Coin and Enterprise NX-01 1-oz. Silver Proof Coin. And the Perth Mint will also limit the individual Enterprise coin to 5,000 total pieces.

The 2015 Star Trek: Enterprise – Captain Jonathan Archer 1-oz. Silver Proof Coin is available for $104.55 in Australia and $74.88 in the United States, while the Star Trek: Enterprise - Enterprise NX-01 2015 1-oz. Silver Proof Coin costs the same, and the Star Trek: Enterprise - Captain Jonathan Archer & Enterprise NX-01 2015 1-oz. Silver Proof Two-Coin Set is available for $209.09 in Australia and $149.76 in the U.S. Go to www.perthmint.com.au for additional details and to purchase.