One Trek Mind #33: Wishes On J.J. Abrams' Birthday

This week marks J. J. Abrams' 46th birthday. What do you get the man who has everything? If you said unsolicited creative recommendations, you're right!

Under the assumption that Mr. Abrams gets text alerts each time a new One Trek Mind column is filed, I figure he might like to take a break from his birthday cakes and treasure baths and listen to some suggestions from an obsessive fan concerning his film. You know, the one that's already wrapped principal photography. (Star Trek fans are nothing if not willing to suspend disbelief, right?)

Keep in mind, I only know the same rumors about the Trek sequel that you all know. But here are five things that I'd like to see.

If Khan Is In It, Make It A New Khan