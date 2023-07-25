One Trek Mind #30: Michael Piller's Greatest Hits

Everybody knows the name Gene Roddenberry, but we true Star Trek fans know that many producers, writers and showrunners took Gene's vision and expanded it into the greater Star Trek Universe that continues to delight us in this and all parallel timelines. One of the key figures in our multiverse is Michael Piller.

Piller started as a writer for The Next Generation and eventually became one of its executive producers. He was the co-creator (with Rick Berman) of Deep Space Nine and (with Berman and Jeri Taylor) of Voyager. He was also the screenwriter of Star Trek: Insurrection. Yesterday would have been his 64th birthday, had he not been tragically taken from us in 2005 at age 57.

Considering just how many hats Piller wore, it is difficult for anyone who wasn't there to know precisely where his ideas end and the teamwork of the greater Trek collective begins. He is, however, given teleplay, co-teleplay, story or co-story credits on 38 different episodes. That's as good of a baseline as any to rank what I consider Piller's Top Ten.

Note: TNG's “Yesterday's Enterprise” does not have Piller's name in the credits, though he did contribute greatly to the writing. Guild rules are Guild rules, however, and since he's not on the card, it will not be on this list. My guess is that he had his fingers in a lot of other great episodes, for which he is uncredited, but until that info comes out, we're stickin' with this.

10 – Melora (DS9)

Star Trek is often at its best taking a topical issue, giving it a slight sci-fi nudge, then shoving it back in our faces.

“Melora,” an early DS9 episode when Dr. Bashir was still a young stud, takes a good, three-dimensional look at people with disabilities. This aired just three years after the People with Disabilities Act was signed, and the concept of the disabled as a minority group with rights and, in effect, their own culture, was very new. “Melora” introduces us to the Elaysians who hail from a low-gravity planet. As such, they need wheelchairs to exist on a Federation (or Cardassian) station like Deep Space Nine. Dr. Bashir falls for an Elaysian, but is it right for him to want to “cure” her?

Also – this episode has a quite zippy Quark B-story.

9 - Death Wish (Voyager)

If Q is omnipotent can he go to the Delta Quadrant? Of course he can! And so John de Lancie makes his first appearance on Voyager.

But can a member of the Q Continuum kill himself? That… is a little more difficult, and Captain Janeway ends up caught between a suicidal Q and the Q we know and (kinda) love. Along the way there's a whacked-out sci-fi throwdown that reduces the size of Voyager to a subatomic level and zips it back to the time of the Big Bang. Eventually, there's a trial, but the script gets flipped and it is Janeway who is running the court, not on trial. Isaac Newton, a Woodstock hippie named Maury Ginsburg and Commander Riker (!) get called in for questioning.

We'll be hearing from this episode again when we talk about “Best Fan-Service Moments!

Piller collaborated on “Death Wish” with his son Shawn, who has continued in showbiz, producing the shows like Greek, Haven and The Dead Zone. He's also directed a feature film called Sexy Evil Genius with Katee Sackhoff and Seth Green that ought to come out sometime next year.

8 – Basics, Part II (Voyager)

Normally I like to consider two-parters as just one episode, but in the case of Voyager's season-two closer/season-three opener, it's the second half that really kicks into high gear.

Brad Dourif's Suder goes out in a blaze of glory. Seska (the Bajoran Maquis member who was actually a Cardassian spy) gets bumped off, too. And Janeway has to lead the team in survival against brutal savages and nasty beasts. What is this, Land of the Lost? It is, actually, all very good fun.

7 – Emissary (DS9)

Pilot episodes are tough. Heck, TOS had to take a mulligan after “The Cage” and, I can't lie, TNG's “Encounter at Farpoint” kinda stinks. “Emissary” clearly sets up DS9's unique setting, its zillion new characters, darker tone, and, importantly, differentiates it from TNG. It does so in a nicely economic fashion, introducing our new hero, Commander Sisko, as a grieving widower whose wife was killed by Picard when he was Locutus of Borg.

Even as a two-parter, “Emissary” has a little trouble cramming it all in (the Bajorans, the Orbs, the wormhole, Odo's mysterious background, the Promenade, on and on and on) but it makes clear what DS9 will represent to Trek fans – an opportunity to truly dig in and get to see a fully fleshed-out corner of the Federation, as opposed to warping off to a new planet each week.