Published Mar 20, 2014
Official Starships Collection Heads Down Under
The Star Trek The Official Starships Collection is beaming Down Under. That's to say that Eaglemoss, which has been releasing its 65-plus high-quality, die-cast model Star Trek ships in the U.S., U.K asnd Canada at a rate of one every two weeks, will launch in Australia on March 31st. Among the available ships: The U.S.S. Enterprise (in numerous iterations), Klingon Bird-of-Prey, Enterprise NX-01, Romulan Warbird and many more.
Australian fans can visit StarTrek-Starships.com.au to pre-order Star Trek The Official Starships Collection. Fans in other countries can visit StarTrek-Starships.com.
Visit StarTrek-Starships.com to pre-order and for more information.