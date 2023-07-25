Official Starships Reveals Delta Flyer And Romulan Drone Ship

Part 39 features a 22nd-century Romulan drone-ship, designed to be a remotely controlled attack vessel taking orders directly from Romulus. Its multispectral emitter allowed it to mimic other ships – including the Enterprise NX-01 - and disrupt a major political alliance in the Enterprise episode "Babel One."

