Published Oct 3, 2014
Official Starships Collection Unveils Nausicaan Fighter
Star Trek The Official Starships Collection Issue #30 is a Nausicaan fighter model, available now. The Nausicaans had been talked about for years on Star Trek, but this piratical starship didn’t actually appear on screen until the Star Trek: Enterprise episode "Fortunate Son." Squadrons of Nausicaan fighters like this were a persistent threat along Alpha Quadrant trade routes in the 22nd century.
The magazine examines the compact, yet tough design of this starship and describes it thuggish crew. Also, the magazine explores how one violent encounter with a Nausicaan almost ended the career of a young Jean-Luc Picard.
The Official Starships Collection is available in selected retailers and by subscription. For more information visit www.startrek-starships.com.