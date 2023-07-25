NX-01 Back in Action

Star Trek: Enterprise: Rise of the Federation: Uncertain Logic, the latest Star Trek novel from Simon and Schuster/Pocket Books, is out now. Christopher L. Bennett penned the tale, while Alan Dingman provides the cover art. A veteran Trek author, Bennett's previous releases include Department of Temporal Investigations: The Collectors, The Next Generation: Greater Than the Sum, Department of Temporal Investigations: Watching the Clock and the Enterprise novels Rise of the Federation: A Choice of Futures and Tower of Babel. Here's a synopsis of Rise of the Federation: Uncertain Logic, direct from the publisher:
Meanwhile, when a long-forgotten technological threat reemerges beyond the Federation’s borders, Captain Malcolm Reed of the U.S.S. Pioneer attempts to track down its origins with help from his old friend “Trip” Tucker. But they discover that other civilizations are eager to exploit this dangerous power for their own benefit, even if the Federation must pay the price!
Running 400 pages in both the mass market paperback and eBook formats, Star Trek: Enterprise: Rise of the Federation: Uncertain Logic is available now for $7.99 in the U.S. and $9.99 in Canada. Visit www.amazon.com to order.