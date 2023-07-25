More TOS in the Cards, Thanks to Rittenhouse

Rittenhouse Archives has spent years as the leading retailer of Star Trek trading cards, covering every series and movie. And on January 26, they’ll release their latest offering: Star Trek: The Remastered Original Series Trading Cards.

Among the highlights:

81 base cards with images from every TOS episode – super-sharp images created from the remastered TOS DVDs

18 Tribute cards – celebrating the likes of Sarek in “Journey to Babel,” Stella Mudd in “I, Mudd,” Commodore Stocker in “The Deadly Years” and more

9 Creature cards – depicting the Horta from “Devil in the Dark,” Yarnek from “The Savage Curtain,” Balok’s Puppet from “The Corbomite Maneuver” and more

9 Ships in Motion lenticular cards – featuring the U.S.S. Enterprise and Galileo Seven shuttlecraft

11 Single-Autographed cards – including George Takei (“The Naked Time”), John Winston (“The Immunity Syndrome”), Sheila Leighton (“Spock’s Brain”), Max Kleven (“Bread and Circuses”) and more, with several Star Trek stars signing for the first time

15 Double-Autographed cards – among them William Shatner/BarBara Luna (“Mirror, Mirror”), Leonard Nimoy/Majel Barrett (“The Naked Time”), Malachi Throne/Sean Kenney (“The Menagerie”), William Campbell/Michael Pataki (“The Trouble with Tribbles”), Brian Tochi/Melvin Caesar Belli (“And the Children Shall Lead”) and more, also with several Star Trek stars signing for the very first time.

"What makes this card collection particularly exciting is the presentation of so many remastered, hi-definition images that have not only never before appeared on trading cards, but have never before been published anywhere,” says Steven M. Charendoff, president of Rittenhouse Archives. “For anyone who appreciates Star Trek, this is truly a momentous occasion. We are also very pleased to break new ground by offering dual signed cards in every box, which represents a significant step up in terms of high-end, collectible value.”

Charendoff noted that the Remastered Original Series Trading Cards that he personally cherishes most are the ones signed by Majel Barrett Roddenberry and Leonard Nimoy. “Majel signed these cards for us just days before she passed away,” he says. “As far as I know, they were the last official Star Trek items that she ever signed. I had no idea at the time that she was even ill, and for her to do this for us, as she did on several other occasions throughout the 12 years (she’d signed for Rittenhouse), speaks to her own appreciation for and dedication to the Star Trek fans and the franchise itself."

Each box will include one Double-Autograph card and one Single-Autograph card. Plus, there are bonus cards available – including Nichelle Nichols and Leonard Nimoy -- for those who purchase multiple cases.

"We look at it as our mission -- and not just a five-year mission; pun intended -- to continue to create exciting new concepts for each and every collection of Star Trek cards,” Charendoff concludes. “We're fortunate to be in this position, as dedicated fans as much as we are the originators of these trading cards. We look forward to creating even more dynamic collections in the years to come."

For additional information, visit www.scifihobby.com.