Meet Manny Coto, The Man Behind Enterprise

Jack Bauer always finds a way to save the day, and Manny Coto almost pulled off something similar. Why compare Coto to Bauer? What’s the Bauer-Coto connection? Easy. Coto spent two years working on Star Trek: Enterprise, writing or co-writing the stories or teleplays for 14 episodes across seasons three and four, and serving as co-executive producer during season four. Year four was widely considered the show’s best, reinvigorating the Trek fan base and reportedly coming oh-so-close to securing a fifth season of Enterprise. Post-Enterprise, Coto went on to join 24 as executive producer for its fifth season, putting Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer through his paces until the series ended in 2010. Now, four years later, Jack is back in 24: Live Another Day, a 12-episode event series that will kick off May 5 on FOX. StarTrek.com caught up with Coto for a candid half-hour conversation in which he looked back at his days with Enterprise and previewed 24: Live Another Day. Below is part one of the interview. Visit StarTrek.com again tomorrow to read part two.

We’re going to get into specific questions about Enterprise, but let’s start with a broad one. What are the first things that come to mind when you think back to your time with Enterprise?

COTO: The first thing I remember is when I walked in for my first day. Brannon (Braga) was in his office, standing at the window, smoking a cigarette and looking desperate, like everything was falling apart. They were in a hole, script-wise, and I really got the sense that Brannon was kind of at the end of his rope, so to speak, as far as getting scripts. So it was an interesting sense of “Wow, desperation, this is either going to work well or it’s going to be a disaster.” But I’ll never forget Brannon standing at the window, staring out glassy-eyed. It’s kind of how we are now on 24. I think every show runner gets to this place somewhere in the middle of a season because it’s just an incredibly hard job with so much to do that it becomes overwhelming. The other thing that I remember is that when I came in to meet about the show, Brannon had a Borg arm that they were testing. It was an arm, I think, for season two, when they find the Borg in the ice. I’ve never forgotten that. That was pretty exciting.

You wrote or co-wrote thestory or teleplay for 14 episodes of Enterprise, from “Similitude” to “Terra Prime,” and you had your hands on a lot more in your capacity as a producer. Please go through some of the episodes with us, starting with “Similitude.”

COTO: I’m very proud of “Similitude.” I watched that again recently because I did the commentary for the Blu-ray. I was very pleased with how that held up. To me, that was a very good Star Trek premise. It had an idea that could only be done in a science-fiction context. It’s not science-fiction in the sense of cowboys in space, but it’s actually the question of “What if an individual can be grown in seven days? And what if that individual could then be harvested to help another individual?” I thought it presented a fascinating dilemma and a great opportunity for drama. Also, that was very sentimental for me because it was the first episode of Star Trek that I’d written, and I was very pleased with the way it came out. The entire experience on that was incredibly magical.