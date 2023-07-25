Making It So... The Autobiography of Jean-Luc Picard

Set for release in the fall from Titan Books, The Autobiography of Jean-Luc Picard tells the story of one of the most-celebrated names in Starfleet history. His extraordinary life and career make for dramatic reading: court martials, unrequited love, his capture and torture at the hands of the Cardassians, his assimilation by the Borg and many other encounters are testaments to a truly unforgettable tale.

Captain's logs and excerpts from Picard's personal correspondence give his narrative further depth. And an eight-page color section highlights some of the key moments and relationships from his life.

The hardback edition of The Autobiography of Jean-Luc Picard: The Story of One of Starfleet's Most Inspirational Captains will run 288 pages and cost $24.99 in the U.S. and 17.99 British Pounds in the UK. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the book.