Published Jun 30, 2021
#makeTREK: Celebrating Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations
An exclusive first look at the next brick build honoring Star Trek creator and visionary Gene Roddenberry
As part of the yearlong #thinkTREK campaign honoring Star Trek creator and visionary Gene Roddenberry, Roddenberry Entertainment has released the second installment of their 'makeTREK’ series and StarTrek.com has an exclusive first look. A second in a series of four iconic moments from the series out of toy bricks — the first of which was Captain Kirk and Lieutenant Uhura’s Kiss, which was shared by Collider — this piece by artist Samuel Hatmaker (LEGO Masters) brings to life the acronym “IDIC:” Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations.
Originally a Vulcan concept from the Star Trek universe, the phrase represents a philosophy that not only appreciates individuals’ differences, it celebrates them. Much of what Gene Roddenberry built into Star Trek is a reverence for the kind of society created when individuals are not forced to conform and are able to live freely and dream expansively. Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations is an idea that lives in perfect harmony with Pride month; celebrated in June to honor the LGBTQ+ community, who have taught us all the importance of owning your truth, loving who you love, and celebrating our differences.
"2021 is the year of my father’s centennial, what would have been his 100th birthday. In celebration and appreciation of his legacy, Roddenberry will be launching a year-long campaign with a variety of initiatives that we hope you will find exciting and engaging. 2021 represents a chance for us all to be better, to act kinder, to be more inclusive, and to basically Think Trek." -Rod Roddenberry.
Also this year, The Roddenberry Foundation has donated $100,000 to the Comic-Con Museum to support renovation and programming plans, recognizing the Museum's efforts to highlight inclusivity, innovation, and creativity while honoring Gene Roddenberry's legacy.