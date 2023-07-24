makeTREK: Celebrating Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations

Originally a Vulcan concept from the Star Trek universe, the phrase represents a philosophy that not only appreciates individuals’ differences, it celebrates them. Much of what Gene Roddenberry built into Star Trek is a reverence for the kind of society created when individuals are not forced to conform and are able to live freely and dream expansively. Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations is an idea that lives in perfect harmony with Pride month; celebrated in June to honor the LGBTQ+ community, who have taught us all the importance of owning your truth, loving who you love, and celebrating our differences.