Living on the Galaxy's Edge: The Edosians

Edosians are a tripodal species, with three legs, three arms, and three digits on each hand and foot. Their skin is orange, with bony features underneath. Edosians have an extremely long life cycle.

Home World

Edos is a planet in the Triangulum constellation, on the edge of the Milky Way galaxy. It serves as a jumping-off point for science teams studying the great energy barrier beyond the rim. It is home to plant life, such as the Edosian orchid, and sea life including the Edosian suckerfish.

Culture