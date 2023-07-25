Linda Park Talks Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Bosch & More

Let's start with Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. What does it mean to you to launch the new Antaeus stage space?

Oh, my gosh. We got in there later than expected, just last week. We spent most of our time in another rehearsal space. Some of the older Antaean members were so emotional because they've been with the company for over 20 years, since the late '80s. For them to see this actual structure as a home happen is a dream come true. It's like giving birth to a child. It really is. And I've only been with the company, I think, since around 2011. Even for me, it's very emotional to see this community, which I call my family in Los Angeles, to see us, through the work that we create, by the community we've built, by the passion we’ve had and invoked in other people to support us financially, to see that we've given birth to this performing arts center, is great.

And it is a center. It's got a classroom. It's got a black box. It's got a full library. We have a kitchen, a green room. There's a PA system. We're all very excited about this very futuristic, filtered water thing in the wall. You just put your bottle of water underneath and the sensor goes off and it fills it up. For a long time, and it's always been, "When is the last time someone has changed this Brita filter? Do I need to go to Ralph's and buy it myself? I don't care." Now it's like we have top of the line everything. We've had big theater people like Michael Ritchie come in and just be gobsmacked by the professional-ness of our performing arts center. And I love the feeling of the theater space itself. It reminds me of a lot of these great theaters in London, where I spent a good deal of time, at the Almeida and Young Vic, these places that were kind of off-Broadway places that were almost more legit than the West End. That's where the real stuff starts and it has just this high caliber of people. These places are intimate, but professional spaces, and that's the kind of space that we've built.