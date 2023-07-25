Klingons To Invade Destination Star Trek London

Now it’s really a party. Not only will the five captains beam out to England for Destination Star Trek London, but a trio of Klingons will be on hand, too. In other words, Destination Star Trek London is adding more stars to its guest list for the official mega-event -- which will be held October 19-21 at the ExCel London – and they’ve just announced the participation of J.G. Hertzler, Robert O’Reilly and Gwynyth Walsh, who will appear on stage in Klingon costume as, respectively, Martok, Gowron and B’Etor.

Hertlzer, O’Reilly and Walsh will also be in costume for photo opportunities with fans, with Hertzler and O’Reilly paired together and Walsh flying solo. Tickets for those photo opportunities are on sale today, starting… right now.

Additionally, Destination Star Trek London has announced a special competition with a one-of-a-kind prize: the latex Gowron Klingon forehead worn by O’Reilly on stage earlier this month at FedCon XXI in Dusseldorf. The Klingon forehead will be autographed by O’Reilly and come with a certificate of authenticity from professional makeup artist John Paladin, who applied it on O’Reilly in Germany. Click HERE for an online entry form and be sure to enter by midnight on May 31. A winner will be selected via a random drawing.

